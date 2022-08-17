New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the plea of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Tihar jail on charges of money laundering and duping people, and his wife seeking their transfer to a prison outside Delhi alleging threat to their lives.

A bench headed by Justice U U Lalit said it will hear the matter on August 23.

Also Read | IBPS Clerk 2022 Admit Card Released on ibps.in; Check Steps To Download.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju told the bench, also comprising Justices S R Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia, that Chandrashekhar has siphoned off Rs 200 crore sitting in jail.

"He has a software on his phone to mimic voices of people, even of Supreme Court judges," Raju said.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Govt School Principal Gets Notice for Wearing Casual Dress on Independence Day in Jaisalmer.

The top court said it will hear the matter next week as the first case.

On July 13, the apex court had directed Chandrashekhar, who had claimed that Rs 12.5 crore was extorted from him by some officials at Tihar Jail, to submit the list of such people and details about the payments made on his behalf.

On June 23, the Centre had proposed to the top court that if at all Chandrashekhar and his wife are to be shifted outside the Tihar Jail, they should be lodged in Mandoli prison which is being guarded by paramilitary forces.

The government had opposed the transfer of Chandrashekhar and his wife to any other jail outside Delhi on the alleged ground of threat to their lives and added that they would be protected by the personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police Force and be observed through CCTV cameras.

On June 20, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had claimed the conman indulged in money laundering, extortion, impersonation of public officials, including those holding constitutional posts, and opposed his plea for the prison transfer.

The probe agency had also named several TV and Bollywood personalities with whom the alleged conman had contact and whom he presented expensive gifts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)