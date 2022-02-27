Faridabad, Feb 27 (PTI) The headmistress of a private school whose class 10 student had allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the top floor of his apartment block here has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

The headmistress was arrested on Saturday for allegedly abetting the suicide by the student who had taken the extreme step, leaving behind a suicide note in which he had said, “This school has killed me.”

In his note, the student had accused his school headmistress of harassing him and other children of bullying him, police had said on Friday after the boy allegedly committed suicide.

"We have arrested the headmistress and she will be questioned as per the complaint," the investigation officer probing the case said.

The official of BPTP police station here where an FIR had been registered in the suicide case said names of eight students too have so far come under the scanner.

Four of these students have already left the school, he said, adding the matter is being investigated further.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of the boy's mother who taught in the same school.

