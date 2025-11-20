New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): A private school in Delhi's Chanakyapuri received a hoax bomb threat on Thursday, prompting the investigative authorities to quickly reach the school and conduct searches.

After a thorough search, Delhi police officials found nothing suspicious, an official statement said.

Multiple Delhi police personnel were present at the Sanskriti school in Chanakyapuri, checking the area in and around the school.

Security forces have been on high alert since the Delhi blast near Red Fort, which has killed atleast 15 people. A day after the blasts, multiple courts in Delhi and schools received hoax bomb threats.

Delhi's Saket District court premises in the national capital were evacuated after an emailed bomb threat triggered panic on Tuesday morning. Search operations were carried out and the email was eventually found to be a hoax.

A threat email for a bomb blast at the Patiala House Court, Rohini Court, and Saket Court was received on Tuesday morning. Thereafter, the court premises were evaluated by security personnel.

Advocate Tarun Rana, secretary, New Delhi Bar Association, said an email of a bomb placed in the premises was received and after a search operation, the email was found to be a hoax.

The Patiala House Court had also received a bomb threat ahead of Red Fort bomb blast case accused Jasir Bilal alias Danish being produced before it by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Bomb disposal squad a dog squad team and Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed outside the Court.Additionally, Security arrangements were also increased.

The November 10 blast near Delhi's Red Fort killed 15 people and injured many others. The prime accused, Dr Umar Un Nabi, a Kashmiri resident, was at the wheel carrying the explosive material. (ANI)

