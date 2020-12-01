Agartala, Dec 1 (PTI) Schools and colleges in Tripura will continue to remain closed as the states health department has not given its permission for re-opening of the educational institutions from Tuesday, a notification said.

A high-level meeting of the education department on November 26 had decided to start classes for students of Class 10 and Class 12 from December 1.

However, it was said that the decision would be effective only after obtaining permission from the health department.

The director of higher education Saju Vaheed in a notification on Tuesday said, as the health department did not give a clearance, the decision has been postponed for the time being.

"In view of not receiving positive response from the Health and Family Welfare department, Tripura, regarding the re-opening of College/ Institution, it has been decided to cancel the physical attendance of the students", the notification said. An official of the education department said, online classes will continue as usual.

Despite the postponement of the decision of re-opening schools and colleges for students, attendance of teachers and professors has been made 100 per cent compulsory, the official said. There are about 27,000 teachers in 4,400 government and state-aided schools across the state.

