Panaji, Feb 21 (PTI) The Shiv Sena on Monday opposed the management of schools in Goa seeking written consent from parents for sending their children for classroom teaching.

Also Read | Hardik Patel Threatens To Revive Patidar Agitation If Pending Demands Not Met by March 23.

Schools began in offline mode across the state on Monday after a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the management of several institutions asked parents to fill consent forms which made it clear that students were attending class at their own risk.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Efforts Underway, Arrangements Made to Get Students Back, Says Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

"It is the schools' responsibility to take care of students within the campus. Making parents sign such consent forms raises concerns. I'm sure the state education department has not issued such forms. Schools doing it themselves must stop it," said Goa Shiv Sena president Jitesh Kamat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)