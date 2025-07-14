Jamshedpur, Jul 14 (PTI) Schools were asked to remain closed in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum on Tuesday after the IMD predicted heavy rainfall in the district, a statement said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the possibility of severe and continuous rainfall on 15th July, which may adversely affect normal life and the safety of students, it said.

All government, private and minority schools up to class 12 will be closed in view of the forecast, said the order issued by Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi.

School authorities were asked to conduct online classes to avert any disruption of studies.

Normal life was badly affected due to continuous downpour for the last two days in the district. Waterlogging was reported from parts of Jamshedpur, with a portion of the Sonari aerodrome's boundary wall caving in on Sunday night.

