New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday urged young Indians to step out of their comfort zones, emphasising that growth came from taking risks and embracing challenges.

Speaking at the NDTV Yuva conclave in the national capital, he said, "Comfort zones are traps. The real journey begins when you step beyond them."

Sharing his experience of Harvard University, the senior BJP leader recalled how his parents were initially reluctant to send him abroad.

"They feared I would struggle and, honestly, I had my doubts, too. But that decision changed my life," he said.

Scindia highlighted the differences in education systems, recounting an incident where his professor dismissed his well-researched paper and asked him to rewrite it with an original analysis.

"That's when I learned it is not about what is in books but how you think," he said.

The MP from Guna in Madhya Pradesh also pointed to India's thriving start-up ecosystem, calling it a reflection of youth ambition. "From just a handful, we now have 1.75 lakh start-ups and more than 100 unicorns. This is the power of young India."

Scindia emphasised the government's efforts, including the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme and investments in research and development, to support young entrepreneurs.

"We are moving from a dependent nation to a self-reliant one. The future belongs to those willing to take risks," he said.

