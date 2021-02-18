Bengaluru, Feb 18 (PTI): Scores of farmers were arrested on Thursday in various parts of Karnataka when they attempted to storm railway stations as part of the nation-wide 'rail roko' in support of their fraternity protesting in New Delhi against the Centre's farms laws.

Holding banners, placard and posters, the protestors wearing green scarves raised slogans against the Centre and demanded repeal of the three contentious farm laws.

As the farmers converged in front of railways station at several places in Raichur, Belagavi and Davangere and in the city, police removed them after a vain bid to enter the railway station.

They were arrested when they tried to enter the railway stations to stop trains in Raichur, Belagavi and Davangere. Later, they were allreleased.

In Bengaluru, the agitation was led by farmer-leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar but there was no great impact in the capital city.PTI GMS SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)