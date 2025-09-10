Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 10 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that members of the Scouts and Guides play a pivotal role during natural calamities, and their role in society is highly significant and important.

CM Saha said this while addressing the inauguration of the 1st National Integration Camp 2025 - Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat at Urban Haat, Purbasha Complex, Agartala on Tuesday.

CM Saha recalled that during his school days, he opted for the National Cadet Corps (NCC) instead of Scouts and Guides. In the 1970 Junior Division Boys' Camp, he was declared the best and smartest cadet of Tripura State, said a press release from the Tripura CMO.

"So if you are there, you will develop patriotism and positive thoughts. About 18 states have participated here, and I must congratulate the organisers and their teams. Around 368 Scouts and Guides, along with Rovers and Rangers from 18 states of India and 50 officials, have joined this camp. This year's theme is Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat," said Saha.

He informed that the camp will run till September 13. "This camp is not just an event, it's a celebration of India's unity in diversity. Participants from different states have come here, and I can see this diversity being reflected in Tripura. The motto of Scouts is Be Prepared. But there is another corresponding motto for Guides - Service Before Self - which highlights the importance of empathy and community service," he said.

"Members of the Scouts and Guides play a pivotal role during natural calamities such as floods, earthquakes, accidents etc. Their role in society is highly significant and very important. For that, you receive training in first aid, emergency response, disaster preparedness, communication and public speaking, time and team management, ethical decision-making, and more. I believe within these five days, you will gain all these learnings," Saha added.

He also shared the present status of Scouts and Guides in Tripura. Currently, there are Scout and Guide units in about 214 high and higher secondary schools, with a total membership of about 6,070 and 214 unit leaders. Proposals are underway to open 50 new units in different schools and colleges. There are also about 365 Rovers and Rangers - the senior Scouts and Guides, respectively.

During the event, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Tinku Roy, L. Darlong, Director of Youth Affairs and Sports, Amalendu Sharma, Assistant Director of Bharat Scouts and Guides, National Headquarters, New Delhi, and others were present. (ANI)

