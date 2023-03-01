New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): SC/ST Welfare Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has ordered a revision of the fee structure and audit of colleges affiliated with Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, an official said on Wednesday.

A meeting of the Delhi Legislative Assembly committee set up for the welfare of students from the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi.

The Committee on Welfare of SC/STs had summoned the Higher Education Department of the Delhi Government and the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University administration to discuss the issue of higher fee structure and lack of fee concession to SC/ST students in GGSIPU and affiliated colleges.

"During the meeting, it was identified that the State Fee Regulatory Committee formed under the Delhi Professional Colleges or Institutions Act 2007, which regulates the fee structure, doesn't have any representation from the SC/ST and other disadvantaged communities," the Commission said in an official statement said.

It was also deliberated that the SC/ST students do not get any fee concession in GGSIPU and affiliated colleges.

Vishesh Ravi instructed the Higher Education department to amend the DPCI 2007 Act to include a provision providing for a member of the SC/ST community to be present in the State Fee Regulatory Committee to ensure fee concession for SC/ST students in GGSIPU and all other Universities under the Delhi Government.

The Committee on SC/ST Welfare also recommended the State Fee Regulatory Committee fix the fee structures based on a rigorous audit of the GGSIPU-affiliated colleges & to review and reduce the high fee structure for all students and ensure fee concession for students from SC/ST communities on a priority basis. (ANI)

