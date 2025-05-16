Jaipur, May 16 (PTI) A minor dispute spiralled into a communal clash in Rajasthan's Udaipur, leaving a vegetable vendor seriously injured, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the Dhanmandi area of Udaipur late on Thursday evening, they said, adding that six people have so far been detained.

Police said a verbal spat between two men over buying lemons at a vegetable stall near Teej Ka Chowk soon led to a scuffle and within minutes, it turned into a communal clash.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Yogesh Goyal said a group of five to seven people allegedly attacked the vegetable vendor, Satveer (50), with a sharp weapon, leaving him with severe injuries on his face. Satveer was taken to the MB Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

The tensions escalated further when two roadside huts and vegetable carts were set on fire. Firefighters reached the scene and doused the flames.

Police teams from four nearby stations, led by the SP himself, arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control. Extra forces have been deployed in sensitive areas to maintain peace.

Markets in the area remained shut on Friday.

"Six people have been detained after scanning CCTV footage that captured the assailants carrying weapons. We are investigating all aspects of the incident and strict action will be taken," the SP said.

Local traders observed a complete market bandh on Friday, shutting down shops at Dhanmandi and Teej Ka Chowk. They demanded immediate arrests and action against allegedly negligent police officials.

Later in the day, a meeting between the traders and the administration helped pacify the situation.

Municipal Commissioner Ramprakash and Additional District Magistrate (ADM), City, Vaar Singh assured the protesters of action on three of their key demands -- arresting the accused, removing illegal vendors from the area and taking disciplinary action against errant officers.

Following this, the traders agreed to reopen their shops.

