Thiruvalla, February 7: The investigation into the brutal sexual assault of a spa employee in Thiruvalla, Kerala, has widened to include police personnel, following serious allegations of collusion between organised criminal gangs and a section of the local police. Acting on directions from senior officials, the Home Department has ordered an internal inquiry amid suspicions that certain police officers may have provided tacit support to criminal groups operating in the town.

Preliminary findings indicate that some personnel attached to the Thiruvalla police station allegedly collected regular “monthly payments” from spa establishments. Investigators are also probing whether police officers were frequent visitors to several spas in the area, including the one where the assault occurred, and whether the accused received unlawful assistance. The inquiry is examining whether police inaction or silent approval enabled gang activities to flourish unchecked. Senior police officials have said strict action will be taken against any personnel found guilty of misconduct or complicity. Spa Employee Gang-Raped by 6 Men in Kerala's Thiruvalla After Extortion Money Refusal; Attackers Filmed Assault, Took Selfies, 2 Arrested.

The shocking incident occurred on February 1 at a spa operating near Thiruvalla town. According to police, Maranam Subin, a KAPPA Act accused, along with his associates, had visited the spa multiple times demanding extortion money and allegedly threatened the owner to pay Rs 50,000. When the demand was refused, the gang allegedly began intimidating the employees. After failing to extract the money, the accused forcibly entered the spa on the afternoon of February 1. The victim told investigators that she was dragged into a room, where the assailants held a knife to her neck and subjected her to a brutal sexual assault.

She described the ordeal as extremely painful and stated that she was told during the attack that it was a “quotation”, indicating it was carried out on contract. The perpetrators also recorded the assault on a mobile phone, she said. The victim further alleged that she was shocked to see a staff member at the spa exchanging pleasantries with the attackers even as the assault was underway. She said she has not yet recovered from the trauma and continues to suffer severe psychological distress.

The gang allegedly fled after looting Rs 25,000 from the establishment, threatening to kill the victim if she disclosed the incident. Subsequently, allegations emerged regarding a delay in registering the case and claims that the accused received assistance from certain police officers. However, the District Police Chief denied these allegations, stating that the FIR was registered on February 3 after detailed statements were recorded and corroborative evidence was gathered. Gurgaon Shocker: 29-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Drugged, Gang-Raped Inside Spa Centre; Accused on the Run After Threatening Her With Video of the Act.

Six persons have been named as accused in the case, of whom three -- including Subin -- have been arrested so far. Police said Subin is a hardened criminal with multiple cases against him, including an attack on police personnel inside a police station, and had recently been released after serving a sentence under the KAPPA Act. Police have maintained that the case will be pursued without fear or favour.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

