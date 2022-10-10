Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) A court here on Monday directed the jail authorities to ensure medical treatment to the driver of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) that rammed into multiple vehicles on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, resulting in the death of five persons.

SUV driver Irfan Abdul Rahim Bilakiya (40) was arrested from his residence at Mohammed Ali Road in south Mumbai hours after the accident on October 5.

The accused has been booked under sections 304A (death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 338 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, among others.

Bilakiya is currently in judicial custody and lodged at Arthur Road jail.

The accused, through his advocates Vikram Chavan and Chandni Bhatt for C K Legal, moved a plea seeking hospitalisation, as he suffered multiple injuries (in the accident).

The accused has fractured his jaw and arm and sustained head injury, the lawyers claimed, adding that he is diabetic and needed immediate surgery.

They also claimed that Bilakiya cannot sit and stand due to injuries to his spine, and no MRI or CT scan had been done since the accident.

The court, after hearing the submissions, directed the jail superintendent to ensure medical treatment as required to the accused.

Bilakiya, who has a construction business, was returning home from suburban Jogeshwari, when he allegedly rammed his SUV into three stationary cars and an ambulance on the bridge around 3 am on October 5.

Five people were killed and eight others injured in the accident.

