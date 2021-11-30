Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 30 (ANI): Karnataka police seized packets of Ganja and smoking pipes from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

According to Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru, a search operation was conducted at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on Tuesday morning.

"During the search, a few packets of Ganja and smoking pipes were seized," he added. (ANI)

