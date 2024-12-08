Jammu, Dec 8 (PTI) A massive search operation is underway in Kandi area near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district after local villagers reported suspicious movement, officials said on Sunday.

The joint search operation by police, Army and CRPF was launched in several forward villages of Hiranagar sector late Saturday night, the officials said.

Also Read | Kuwait: Over 100 Kerala Nurses Flee to Canada, Australia and European Countries After Defrauding Gulf Bank of INR 700 Crore, Case Registered.

“We got information about movement of some three to four suspected persons and responded immediately by mobilising the available resources. The area was also kept under aerial surveillance,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Shobit Saxena said.

He said the operation is underway but there was no trace of the suspected persons so far.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 8, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)