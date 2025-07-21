New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Monday announced that it has allowed Jane Street, the US-based proprietary trading firm accused of market manipulation, to resume trading after the company deposited the mandated Rs 4,843.57 crore in an escrow account.

The move comes after Jane Street complied with Sebi's directive, issued in the interim order dated July 3, to deposit the amount in an escrow account.

Following the compliance, the restriction on accessing the securities market no longer applies.

"In terms of para 62.11 of interim order in the matter of index manipulation by Jane Street group dated July 3, 2025, (interim order), upon compliance with the directions in clause 62.1 (creation of escrow account with a lien marked in favour of Sebi), for an amount of Rs 4,843.57 crore, the directions stipulated in clauses ... of the interim order shall cease to apply," Sebi said in a statement.

While lifting the trading restriction, Sebi said the entities involved have been directed to "cease and desist from directly or indirectly engaging in any fraudulent, manipulative or unfair trade practice", or any activity that might breach existing regulations. This includes trading in securities using any of the patterns identified or mentioned in the interim order.

Jane Street and the related entities have confirmed their commitment to complying with these conditions.

