Koriya/Surajpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 5 (ANI): South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, is revolutionizing agriculture in Chhattisgarh by channeling mine water to irrigate over 3,000 hectares of farmland near its collieries in Koriya and Surajpur districts, effectively doubling farmers' incomes through sustainable mining practices.

SECL's innovative 'Mine Water Utilisation' program harnesses groundwater from its underground and open-cast mines and treats it for agricultural use. This initiative has reduced farmers' reliance on monsoon rains, enabling year-round cultivation of crops such as paddy, wheat, and horticultural produce. The program aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of doubling farmers' incomes, fostering rural prosperity.

Talking exclusively to ANI, Harish Duhan, SECL's Chairman-cum-Managing Director, said, "SECL is committed to supporting local communities by providing mine water for irrigation. This has enabled farmers to grow two crops annually, doubling their agricultural income and reducing dependency on monsoons."

At the Jagannathpur Open Cast Project, SECL discharges approximately 2,659 cubic meters of groundwater daily. After treatment in sedimentation tanks, this water irrigates around 500 acres (300 hectares) of farmland. Similarly, near Navapara mines, over 3,000 hectares benefit from this initiative. The water is channelled through canals to nearby villages, supporting agricultural activities and improving economic conditions.

Dilip Bobde, SECL's Area General Manager for Bhatgaon, explained, "Groundwater from our mines is collected, treated, and supplied to villages for farming after obtaining necessary permissions from the Central Ground Water Board. This water is also used for dust suppression and machine operations within the mines, with the surplus directed to community irrigation."

Budhram Rajwade, a farmer from Latori village, shared, "Earlier, we depended solely on rainwater, but now, with mine water supplied through canals, 7-8 villages are benefiting. We can grow crops year-round, significantly improving our financial status."

Another farmer, Ganesh Ram Rajwade, added, "In the past, scanty rainfall often damaged our crops. Now, with mine water, we cultivate double crops and horticultural produce, boosting our income from Rs. 1-1.5 lakh to Rs. 2-2.5 lakh annually."

Under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, SECL has also launched a Rs. 99.60 lakh Farmers' Community Irrigation Project in Balrampur-Ramanujganj district. This lift irrigation system, drawing water from the Tura Nala and Mahan River, irrigates 70-80 acres per unit in villages like Chaura, Duppi, and Paraswarkala. Farmers contribute Rs. 25 per acre monthly to sustain the system, which is implemented in collaboration with the District Administration.

Bidya Nath Jha, AGM for Baikunthpur, noted, "We have approached the District Collector to ensure mine water is used for community purposes, such as drinking or agriculture, after proper testing. SECL is ready to fund these efforts through CSR or other resources."

SECL's mine water utilisation program exemplifies sustainable mining, transforming coal-rich regions into agricultural hubs. By empowering farmers and fostering economic growth, SECL is setting a benchmark for environmental stewardship and community development in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

