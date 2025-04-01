Amaravati, Apr 1 (PTI) The second phase of 'Deepam - 2', a free cooking gas cylinder distribution scheme was launched on Tuesday in Andhra Pradesh, benefiting over one crore individuals, said Food & Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar.

The scheme, initially launched by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Ichchapuram, Srikakulam district on October 31 last year has benefitted over 99 lakh people, with more than Rs 700 crore credited to their accounts.

'Deepam - 2' offers three cylinders per annum to eligible beneficiaries at the rate of one cylinder every four months. It is one of the "Super Six" poll promises given by Naidu in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

Over the past three months, an additional two lakh gas connections have been registered.

"The second phase is being implemented from today. Any e-KYC or eligibility issues can be resolved via WhatsApp or online platforms. Of the 4.24 crore beneficiaries, 93 per cent have completed e-KYC, and the remaining will be covered by the month-end," said Manohar addressing a press conference at the Secretariat.

The minister said that from this academic year, high-quality fine rice will be distributed to 44,394 schools and 3,938 hostels and five warehouses have been set up for monthly distribution.

The state aims to procure 10 lakh tonne of paddy this Rabi season, with 2,900 centres and 12,000 staff in place, the minister said, adding that farmers can now sell their produce via WhatsApp.

The NDA coalition government will soon introduce QR-coded 'Rice Cards' to replace ration cards and curb illegal PDS rice transport, he added.

