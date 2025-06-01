New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): The Department of Land Resources (DoLR), Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, is going to conduct the second phase of capacity-building under the NAKSHA (National geospatial Knowledge-based land Survey of urban Habitations) programme from June 2, across five Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in the country.

The first phase of capacity building programme to train the 160 master trainers from NAKSHA participating states/UTs has been completed in the month of May 2025, according to the Ministry of Rural Development.

This phase of training programme will be inaugurated virtually by Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Department of Land Resources on June 2. Under this training programme, 304 ULB-level and district officers have been nominated from 157 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). These officers will undergo hands-on training in leveraging modern geospatial technologies for effective urban property surveys. The training will be conducted for a week starting from June 2 at the following Centres of Excellence institutions: Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, Uttarakhand; Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA), Pune, Maharashtra; Northeast Region Centre of Excellence, Guwahati, Assam; Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA), Chandigarh, Punjab; Administrative Training Institute (ATI), Mysuru, Karnataka

The training aims to equip ULB officers and field staff with the technical and practical skills required to oversee high-accuracy land surveys under the NAKSHA programme. Modules cover the programme framework, GNSS and ETS-based surveying, Web-GIS application, land parcel mapping, and the legal-administrative aspects of land surveys.

With India's urban population expected to exceed 600 million by 2031, the need for modern, verifiable, and easily accessible land records has become more urgent than ever. The NAKSHA programme addresses this challenge with a bold, technology-driven approach.

NAKSHA programme is being implemented by the department of Land Resources (DoLR), Government of India in association with the Survey of India, NICSI, MPSeDC, and five Centres of Excellence, as a pilot programme. NAKSHA has been launched across 157 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in 27 States and 3 Union Territories. (ANI)

