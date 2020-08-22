Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): A section of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Gurugram's Sohna Road on Saturday.

No injuries have been reported.

A six kilometre-long elevated flyover is being built on Sohna Road here.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

