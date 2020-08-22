Google, the California-based technology giant, will be launching the new Pixel 5 smartphone alongside the Pixel 4a 5G later this year. As per the latest market report, the upcoming Pixel 5 smartphone will feature a 6-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has been highly awaited in the market ever since it was teased the device at the Pixel 4a launch event. The phone will come with slim bezels on all sides. Additionally, the report also points the RAM and storage options of the phone. Interestingly, the report also reveals some details about the Pixel 4a 5G. Google Pixel 5 With Snapdragon 765G Spotted on AI Benchmark, Likely to Be Launched Soon.

As per the report from Android Central, the Pixel 5 will sport a massive 6-inch OLED display that will carry a refresh rate of 90Hz. It also mentioned that the upcoming Pixel 5 will feature smaller bezels something similar to the Pixel 4a that gets a 5.81-inch display screen. The phone will also be equipped with a dual rear camera module comprising a regular lens and an ultra-wide lens. Taking about the battery, the upcoming handset from Google will be shipped with a considerably larger capacity than the Pixel 4.

Google Pixel Render Image (Photo Credits: PriceBaba)

The new Google Pixel 5 phone will get 15W Qi wireless charging support along with 5W wireless charging. The report also mentioned that the company will be offering the Pixel 5 with an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. However, there are not many pieces of evidence if the company will be introducing only a single variant of the Pixel 5.

Talking about the Pixel 4a 5G, the smartphone reportedly will get a bigger 6.2-inch display screen which will be slightly bigger than the Pixel 4a. Apart from this information, there are no details available at this point. It could be launched with a price tag of $499 which is around Rs. 37,400). But, the pricing for Pixel 5 is presently unknown.

Previously, we saw render images of the Pixel 5 that revealed hole-punch display design along with a triple rear camera setup at the rear. The renders also highlighted a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner along with the USB Type-C port at the bottom.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2020 11:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).