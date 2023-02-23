Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], February 23 (ANI): One person was arrested for making a hoax call claiming a bomb on the Bellari Express on Wednesday evening, police said.

According to police, the arrested hoax caller was identified as Sanga Reddy.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Superintendent of Police (SP), Secunderabad GRP, Anuradha said, "Yesterday evening, we received a call that an explosive device had been planted on Bellari Express. Railway Protection Force personnel and GRP police immediately carried out extensive checks."

"During the checks, we found no explosive device and it was ascertained that it was a hoax call. A person from Sanga Reddy was arrested in connection with the matter. A case was registered with the Gopalapuram police station," the SP added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

