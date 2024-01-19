Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 19 (ANI): Security has been beefed up across Assam in view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the northeastern state on Saturday.

Heavy security personnel have deployed at Sarusajai Stadium, Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra and other parts of Guwahati.

Senior police officials are monitoring the security arrangements in the capital city of Assam.

Amit Shah will attend three programmes in Guwahati on January 20.

He will first attend the passing out parade of 2551 Assam police commandos at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

The Union Home Minister will also launch a book named "Assam's Braveheart Lachit Barphukan" at Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium in Guwahati.

On January 20 evening, the Union Home Minister will inaugurate the Brahmaputra Riverfront in Guwahati.

The Union Home Minister will also attend the 61st Raising Day celebrations of the SSB at the SSB complex in Tezpur on January 20.

On the same day, he will the 13th triennial conference of the All Bathou Mahasabha at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district.

Security has been beefed up across Mizoram in view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the northeastern state, a senior police officer said.

Amit Shah's Assam visit is likely to coincide with Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which will commence from Nagaland for Assam. (ANI)

