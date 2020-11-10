Ayodhya (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) As Ayodhya gears up for Deepotsav celebrations, entry of outsiders in the temple town will be banned for four days from Wednesday, and drone cameras will monitor the movement of people, according to a senior police official.

Started in 2017 by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the three-day Deepotsav celebrations will commence on November 13. This year's celebrations come months after the construction of the Ram temple commenced.

The celebrations that went on for five to seven days in the previous years will be held for three days this year in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place in Ayodhya for the Deepotsav celebrations which will be attended by Governor Anandiben Patel and the chief minister.

Ayodhya DIG Deepak Kumar told PTI on Tuesday, "We will not allow any outsider to enter Ayodhya from Wednesday."

"We are maintaining vigil in Ayodhya day and night with the help of drone cameras. There is high security at all of Ayodhya's entry points, even in narrow lanes and Saryu river routes," he said.

Kumar said no one will be allowed to enter the venue for Deepotsav celebrations without a security pass.

"Daily security drills are being conducted to strengthen the arrangements as the governor and the chief minister will attend the main event," he said.

The police are also checking vehicles, hotels and dharamshalas for suspicious persons.

Kumar appealed to the people of Ayodhya to strictly follow all COVID-19 protocols. He urged people to remain indoors and witness Deepotsav celebrations virtually.

If anyone has to step out for any emergency, they must carry identification documents with them, he said.

The main event will start at 3 pm on November 13. It will be broadcast live on public address systems and showed on 70 LED vans in Ayodhya. State broadcaster Doordarshan will also telecast it live.

