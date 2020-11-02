Patna, November 2: The Motihari Vidhan Sabha is going to polls in the third phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2020. As per the Election Commission's schedule for the Bihar assembly elections, polling in 78 constituencies, including Botihari, will be held on November 7. The results will be declared on November 10. In Motihari assembly constituency, the main electoral contest is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Sikta Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The sitting BJP MLA from Motihari Pramod Kumar has been renominated by his party. The RJD has fielded Om Prakash Chaudhary. A total of 14 candidates are in the fray. For Motihari seat, the last date of filing nomination papers was October 20. The scrutiny of nominations was conducted on October 21. The last date for withdrawal was October 23. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 5 Key Takeaways From IANS-C Voter Opinion Poll Results.

The BJP has formed an alliance and shared seats with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United). As per the seat-sharing agreement, the BJP is fighting on 121 seats out of the 243 Bihar constituencies while its ally JD(U) is contesting 122 seats. The RJD has formed Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance with the Congress and Left parties. The RJD is contesting 121 and its ally Congress has fielded candidates in 70 constituencies, leaving 29 seats for Left parties.

At least two pre-poll surveys have predicted a victory for the JDU-BJP combine. Polling on 71 seats in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections was held on October 28. The second phase of polls will be conducted on November 3. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2020 12:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).