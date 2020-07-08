Noida (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) Security checks have been intensified in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the border district in western Uttar Pradesh, over reports of Kanpur ambush mastermind Vikas Dubey hiding in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), officials said on Wednesday.

Dubey, the mastermind behind the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur on the night of July 2, was spotted in Haryana's Faridabad district on Tuesday, triggering alerts in adjoining areas of the NCR including Noida and Greater Noida, the officials said.

The district police have intensified checks on major roads and highways leading to Delhi and Haryana, while also monitoring those leading towards interior regions of Uttar Pradesh, according to officials.

"Security checks have intensified and the police are on alert... it has been done as there are reports that he (Dubey) has been spotted in a nearby area (Faridabad),"Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh told PTI.

The Noida unit of the Special Task Force (STF) of UP Police is also on its toes over inputs about Dubey's movement in the region, according to officials.

Senior police officers too hit the ground amid the COVID-19 outbreak for inspections as the police force even asked people on the road to pull down their masks for identification.

The security apparatus was considerably beefed up in areas surrounding the local court in Surajpur in Greater Noida as well as the Film City in Noida's Sector 16A, according to police.

