Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 14 (ANI): The situation in Manipur remained tense but controlled in the past 24 hours, with security forces conducting search operations and area domination in the state's hill and valley districts, according to a press statement.

Security forces on Tuesday arrested three illegal arms dealers, including an active cadre of the UNLF (Pambei) group, in Puhkhao Ahallup Makha Leikai, Imphal East District. The suspects, involved in illegal arms trafficking in the area, were reportedly awaiting an illegal arms smuggler to sell arms and ammunition valued at Rs. 3.5 lakh.

The arrested individuals are Naorem Naocha Meitei alias Chinglakpa (38), Leishangthem Inaoton Singh alias Aphao (23), and Ayekpam Boiboy Meitei alias Ishanta Meitei (26). Seized items included one INSAS rifle with a magazine, eight 7.62mm rifle rounds, and three mobile phones.

In related operations, security forces arrested several active cadres involved in extortion activities. Among the detainees was Khundongbam Prithibiraj Meitei alias Sathiba (23) from Thoubal District, a member of the KCP (PWG), who was allegedly involved in extorting local businesses. A hand grenade, a mobile phone, and a two-wheeler were seized from him.

On the same day, additional arrests were made of KCP (MFL) and PREPAK cadres involved in extortion and threatening individuals in different districts. Among those arrested were Salam Karan Singh alias Ningthoulakpa (21) of KCP (MFL) and Khangembam Apui Meitei Nongpoknganba (26) and Moirangthem Alex Meitei (23) from PREPAK.

In a major drug bust, Manipur Police seized 112 soap cases containing suspected brown sugar weighing 1267 grams from Mungsanglian @ David (33) of Churachandpur District. Additionally, Fatima (44) was arrested in Thoubal District with 51 bottles of "Codeine Phosphate and Tripolidine HCI Syrup 100 ml TUSSREX-TR" in her possession.

Police have also continued their efforts to recover stolen vehicles, successfully retrieving six vehicles during a special drive. In total, 110 checkpoints have been set up across vulnerable areas of the state to ensure the safe movement of essential goods.

Authorities have urged the public not to trust rumours or false videos circulating on social media and warned that legal actions will be taken against those spreading fake content.

