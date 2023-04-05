New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Security forces deployed in Jharkhand on Wednesday arrested a Naxal who managed to flee during a gun battle between the forces and a group of Naxals two days ago, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said.

Nand Kishore Yadav suffered a gunshot injury during the gunbattle on April 3 wherein five Naxals or Maoists were neutralised by troops of 203 CoBRA, 134 Bn of CRPF and Jharkhand police at Chatra in Jharkhand.

Also Read | Crypto Fraud in Navi Mumbai: Seawoods Resident Duped of Rs 14 Lakh After Being Lured for ‘Online Freelance Job’ and Cryptocurrency Investment.

The security forces also recovered one INSAS rifle along with 15 rounds from his possession, said CRPF, a 3.5-lakh personnel force mandated to provide internal security in Naxal-hit states and Jammu & Kashmir.

"In continuation to encounter of 3 April 2023 wherein 5 Maoists were neutralised by troops of 203 CoBRA, 134 Bn and Jharkhand police at Chatra, security forces have today arrested a Maoist named Nand Kishore Yadav who suffered gunshot injury during the encounter. One INSAS rifle along with 15 rounds were also recovered from his possession," said the CRPF in a statement.

Also Read | Royal Bengal Tiger Dies at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad.

A joint team of Central Reserve Police Force and police had neutralised five Naxals in Jharkhand on Wednesday.

The operation led to the neutralisation of Gautam Paswan (BJSAC member and a rewardee of Rs 25 Lakh), Ajit Oraon and three others in the Grahe forest area under Lawalong police station in Chatra district of Jharkhand.

On the basis of intelligence input about the movement of the notorious Maoist group, a meticulously planned operation was launched by the joint team consisting of 203 CoBRA, 134 Bn CRPF and Chatra police.

The CRPF had said that the search team was moving in the forest area when the Maoists opened heavy fire on them.

"The security force personnel retaliated with exemplary courage and bravery. As the security forces succeeded in pinning the Maoist group down, some of the Maoist cadres managed to flee," the force had said earlier.

After the encounter, the CRPF had said, the area was cordoned and a thorough search operation was carried out in the area.

During the search operation, bodies of five Naxals along with automatic weapons were recovered. "A camp of Naxals has also been destroyed during the said joint operation wherein modern automatic weapons, ammunition and other essential items have also been recovered."

The five Naxals neutralised during the encounter were identified as Gautam Paswan (BJSAC member and a rewardee of Rs 25 lakh), Ajit Oraon alias Charlis (BJSAC member and a rewardee of Rs 25 lakh), Amar Ganjhu (Sub-Zonal member and rewardee of Rs 5 lakh), Ajay Yadav alias Nandu (Sub-Zonal member and a rewardee of Rs 5 lakh), and Sanjeet Bhuiyan (Sub-Zonal member).

Further two AK-47 rifles, one INSAS rifle, two other rifles, hundreds of ammunition and other items of daily were recovered.

Gautam Paswan's team was known to be a strong Maoist group that was consistently causing damage to the security forces and local populace, the force had said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)