Imphal (Manipur) [India], October 12 (ANI): Security forces arrested two alleged drug peddlers from Thoubal district and Imphal East district, respectively, Manipur police said.

The accused have been identified as Md Khursid Alam (21) of Lilong Litan Makhong Thoubal district and Md Akbar (37) of Khergao Awang Leikai, Imphal East district. Leikai was arrested in the follow-up operation following the arrest of the former, police said on social media.

Approximately 3 kgs of Heroin, and eight bottles of psychotropic Tussrex-TR syrup, sale proceeds of drugs amounting to Rs 9,57,000, one SBBL gun along with 2 cartridges, one four-wheeler and four mobile phones were recovered from their possession, police added.

Earlier on October 2, in a significant breakthrough, the 36 Assam Rifles conducted a successful operation in the general area of Songkot village, Henglep Sub-Division, Churachandpur district, resulting in the apprehension of five United Kuki National Army (UKNA) cadres.

The operation also led to the recovery of a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and other war-like stores, dealing a major blow to insurgent activities in the region.

The 36 Assam Rifles apprehended five cadres of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) on October 2 in Songkot village, Henglep Sub-Division, Churachandpur district, according to the release.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Paolenlal Kipgen (30), son of late Tongkam Kipgen of Boljol, Churachandpur; Kamgoulen (23), son of late Seilun Kipgen of K. Phaijang, Churachandpur; Lhunkholen Singson (26), son of late Mangkhopao Singson of Bolkot, Henglep Sub-Division, Churachandpur; Thangzasuan (14), son of Pauneilian Vaiphei of S. Bualkot, Churachandpur; and Khaiginpau (37), son of Lienzangul Vaiphei of S. Bualkot, Churachandpur.

The seized items include one M79 Grenade Launcher with three bombs, two 9mm pistols with five rounds, eight radio sets with four sets of chargers, eight pairs of jungle shoes, three kilograms of opium seeds, and three mobile handsets.

In this connection, a case under section 20 UA(P)Act, 25(1-C) Arms Act, and 6 IWT (Indian Wireless Telegraphy) Act has been registered for investigation.

The accused were produced before the Duty Magistrate and remanded into police custody, while the Child in Conflict with Law (Juvenile) is kept at an Observation Home. Further investigation is ongoing. (ANI)

