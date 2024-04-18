The bomb disposal squad promptly destroyed the IED through a controlled explosion. (Photo/ANI)

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 18 (ANI): A major tragedy was averted with the timely detection of an improvised explosive device (IED) in a terrorist hideout in the Gursai top area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said.

According to officials, the recovery was made during a joint search operation by J-K Police, Army and the CRPF.

Subsequently, the bomb disposal squad promptly destroyed the IED through a controlled explosion. This action effectively foiled the terrorists' intentions to execute explosions in the Union Territory, they added.

Earlier, security forces busted a terror hideout on Saturday and recovered arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi.

The hideout was busted during a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir police and the Indian Army's 58 RR in the Lancha area of Mahore sub-division in Reasi, officials had said. (ANI)

