Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 25 (ANI): The security forces have launched a search operation in Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said on Friday morning.

According to sources, a search operation is being conducted in the Kulnar Bazipora area of the district.

Further details awaited.

On Thursday, an Army jawan succumbed to injuries during the encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Union Territory's Udhampur district, police said.

"Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir was launched today in Basantgarh, Udhampur. Contact was established, and a fierce firefight ensued. One of our Bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the initial exchange and later succumbed despite the best medical efforts," the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army posted on X.

The Indian Army is on a high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam on April 22 in which 26 people were killed. (ANI)

