Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 22 (ANI): Security forces conducted search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts in Manipur. The security forces arrested four active cadres of UPPK from Koirengei Chingol Leikai area and three active cadres of KCP from Indo Myanmar Border on Monday according to press release.

In two operations conducted in the general area of Tingkai Khullen village, Kangpokpi district and the general area of Maohing village and Changoubung village, Kangpokpi district, on July 21, security forces recovered weapons, explosives, arms and ammunition.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted by Truck Driver in Malkangiri While Going to Friend's House to Attend Birthday Celebrations.

The police recovered one INSAS rifle with magazine, one 303 rifle, T/Sight with magazine, one local made lathode, one .32 pistol with magazine, four local made bolt action rifles, two canon pumpis, one M16 rifle, one MA1 assault rifle, one sniper rifle, one .32 bore pistol, seven single barrel rifles, four bolt action rifles, six pull mech rifles, two improvised mortars and four tube launchers.

Ammunition recovered includes fifty .303 ammunition, two lathode shells, ten 12 mm rounds (bolt action), two pumpi shells, one 84mm RL HE round, sixty one 7.62 mm AK blank rounds, seven single barrel blank rounds and twenty-three 7.62 mm SLR blank rounds.

Also Read | Indian Army Result 2025: Agniveer CEE 2025 Result Likely To Be Declared by July End or Early August, Know How To Check Scorecards at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Security forces also recovered four hand grenades. They also recovered two Baofeng wireless sets, two BP plates, two hand held radio sets, two No. 36 hand grenade arming rings, four No. 36 hand grenade detonators, one sniper rifle magazine, and one .32 bore pistol magazine.

Intelligence-based combing operations and cordon and search operations were carried outextensively to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state.

Security forces arrested four active cadres of UPPK from Koirengei Chingol Leikai area in Imphal East district.

They were identified as Nishan Ngangbam alias Tamngakpa (24) of Khumbong Mayai Leikai, Imphal West district, Laishangbam Roshan Singh alias Yaibi (35) of Churachandpur Khuga Tampak Meitei Leikai, a/p Langol Game Village, Zone-1, Imphal West district, Chungkham Kiran Meitei alias Lepsinba (21) of Khumbong Mayai Leikai, Imphal West district and Chandam Ratan Meitei alias Lion (41) of Koirengei Bazar, Imphal East district.

Security forces recovered a car, cash of Rs. 9230, one Nepalese currency note of Rs 10, five mobile phones, five SIM cards, four Aadhaar cards and one PAN card.

The security forces also arrested three active cadres of KCP from Indo Myanmar Border under Moreh-PS, Tengnoupal district.

The accused have been identified as Khumanthem Umakanta Singh alias Chinglai (36) of Mongbung, Jiribam district, Pukhrambam Naoton Singh alias Tomthin, (22) of Ningthoukhong Mayai Leikei, Bishnupur district and Soibam Bargil Meitei alias Phirefpa, Irom Meijrao, Imphal West district. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)