Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 20 (ANI): The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in a joint operation with Chhattisgarh police on Monday demolished a Naxal memorial erected in the jungles of Rajnandgaon district.

A senior ITBP officer said that the troops of 44 Battalion of ITBP got information regarding a memorial constructed by Naxals in the memory of their people who were killed in police action or due to some other reasons in jungles near Parvidih located at Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra border.

Also Read | Hyderabad: 26-Year-Old Man Killed by Friend After Argument Erupts Over Mobile Phone in Asif Nagar.

"A joint team of ITBP and Chhattisgarh police went to the location in jungle and demolished the structure after a long search operation," the officer added.

The officer also said that Naxals construct such memorials at a place of their camps where they train young recruits. Earlier also, we have destroyed such structures, he added.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills 6-Year-Old Son of Woman Who Rebuffed His Overtures in Barwani.

On December 16, ITBP in a joint search operation had recovered huge ammunition cache, stores, Naxal literature, materials, and other items near Hidkotola and Rajnandgaon districts in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)