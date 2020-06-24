Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir), June 24 (ANI): Arms and ammunition were recovered from Surankote area of Poonch district on June 23, after a joint operation was conducted by the security forces.

According to the officials, one Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) gun and 212 rounds were recovered in a joint search operation of the Indian Army and Special Operations Group (SOG).

On Tuesday, in a joint operation in Srinagar's Harwan, security forces had busted an active hideout loaded with arms and ammunition. (ANI)

