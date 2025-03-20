Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 20 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma condoled the killing of a District Reserve Guard on Thursday, and informed that at least 18 bodies out of the total 22 Naxalities killed in an encounter have been recovered on Thursday.

"Search operations had been going on in the area of Gangaloor, in between Bijapur and Dantewada. So far, the bodies of 18 Naxalites have been recovered, and one of our DRG jawan Raju has also been martyred. The entire government stands with the family, may God give them strength," the Chhattisgarh Deputy CM said.

Also Read | Anti-Naxal Operation in Chhattisgarh: 22 Naxals Killed, DRG Jawan Martyred in 2 Separate Encounters in Bijapur and Kanker.

"I congratulate the jawans Bastar and the whole team of Bijapur, this has been possible due to the strength of the soldiers, and along with Bijapur operation there is a search operation in Kanker too," he added.

A DRG jawan, identified as Raju Oyyami was martyred earlier today during the encounter, along with 22 Naxalities being killed in Bijapur and Kanker districts of Chhattisgarh.

Also Read | Digital Arrest Scam in Mumbai: Scammers Put Elderly Woman Under 'Digital Arrest' for Nearly 3 Months, Dupe Her of INR 20.25 Crore in Fraud Linked to Aadhaar Card Misuse Threat.

The security forces neutralised 18 Maoists during an encounter in the forest area at the Bijapur-Dantewada border, Inspector General (IG) Bastar P Sundarraj said.

According to the police, the encounter has been underway since 7 AM today.

In the other encounter at the Kanker-Narayanpur border area, security forces grounded four Naxalites near village Koroskodo in the police station area of Chhotebethiya, Inspector General (IG) Bastar P Sundarraj said.

The security forces have also recovered automatic weapons while the Intermittent firing still continues, police added.

Last week, As many as 17 Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisagarh's Bijapur district, a police officer said.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Kumar Yadav told reporters, "Today, 17 Naxalites have surrendered in Bijapur district. All the surrendered Naxalites were active in different capacities in the Gangaloor area committee of the outlawed Maoist organisation."

In February, a total of 18 Naxalites were arrested and explosives were recovered from them in an operation carried out by security forces in three different locations in the Bijapur district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)