Srinagar, Oct 13 (PTI) Security forces have recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, an Army official said on Tuesday.

The search operation by a joint team of security forces was launched in general area Gundi Shath of north Kashmir on Monday, following inputs by Jammu and Kashmir Police, he said.

The official said the security forces recovered a large cache of arsenal during the search operation.

The recovery includes five pistols with 10 magazines, five grenades and 138 rounds of ammunition, he said.

