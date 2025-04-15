Malda (West Bengal) [India], April 15 (ANI): The security forces have set up a relief camp in West Bengal's Malda for those who left Samserganj-Dhuliyan in Murshidabad after violence broke out there during a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act on April 11.

According to Lalchand Mandal, who is staying in the relief camp, he left the violence-hit area on Saturday and came to the relief camp. He requested that the government bring peace back to the region.

"We came here on Saturday. Everything in our house was set on fire. We came here for shelter. If this violence happens again, how will we be able to go back to our homes? We want peace, we request the government to bring back peace there..."

The violence in the region has left many without homes or livelihoods, and the residents are looking to the government to restore order and ensure their safety.

Officials said the situation in West Bengal's Dhuliyan town in the Jangipur subdivision of the Murshidabad district is under control after the violent protests staged against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11.

Security personnel, including BSF and CRPF, have been deployed in the area, and authorities have stated that the situation is now under control.

Locals recounted the chaos that unfolded during the violence, which left several shops and properties damaged.

One shopkeeper, speaking to ANI, described the devastation: "My entire building has been destroyed. All the glass has shattered. The rear side of the building was weak -- it had wooden windows and doors. They broke through that and entered inside. They caused complete destruction and even looted some of our belongings. Opposite my building, I have a shop. They broke the shutter of that shop too. Monday was a bank holiday, so I received all the payments on Tuesday. I had around Rs 13.5 lakh in cash with me. The cash was meant to be deposited at the bank, but it was all stolen. Apart from that, my shop had furniture and equipment worth Rs 7- 8 lakh, including chairs, tables, CPUs, computers, and laptops. Altogether, I had nearly Rs20-25 lakh in losses."

Three people were killed in Dhuliyan in the aftermath of mob violence against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the Murshidabad district, West Bengal Police said. Several vehicles were torched on Friday night. Security has been heightened in the area, and as per the Bengal Police, the situation is now under control. (ANI)

