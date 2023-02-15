Gurugram, Feb 14 (PTI) A security guard of an IMT Manesar-based auto parts manufacturing unit turned out to be the mastermind of a robbery in the company where goods worth Rs 30 lakh were looted, police said on Tuesday.

In the early hours of Monday, a group of armed robbers “attacked” a security guard of the manufacturing unit located in the IMT industrial area, Manesar and decamped with items worth Rs 30 lakh. Subsequently, an FIR was registered at IMT, Manesar police station, according to the police.

The Gurugram Police said it has arrested six persons, including the security guard, while a minor has been apprehended in connection with the theft.

The security guard allegedly staged a hostage drama. In fact, he was the mastermind behind the robbery, police said.

Three vehicles and stolen goods have been recovered from the possession of the accused, they said.

According to the police, the arrested accused were identified as security guard Monu, scrap dealer Raju, Pravesh, Nasim and Junaid.

“Monu revealed that he was aware of the goods in the company and hatched a plan (to steal these) with his friends around 15 days ago,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.

“Monu was in regular touch with the other accused and they had talked to him over the phone on the night of the incident more than eight times,” he added.

In the beginning, Monu tried to mislead police but later confessed to the crime, the ACP said.

Police said the accused were produced in a city court on Tuesday which sent Raju and Monu to two-day police remand. The other three were sent to judicial custody, they added.

The minor was produced in the juvenile justice board and sent to a correction home in Faridabad, police said.

Raids are being conducted to nab other accused in the case, they said.

