New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) A 55-year-old security guard of a residential society died after allegedly being hit by a car in west Delhi's Vikaspuri, police said on Friday.

Mahender Sharma was hit by the car on the intervening night of September 21 and 22 and died during treatment on Thursday evening, they said.

Following his death, Sharma's family members staged a protest outside the residential society where he workers as a guard demanding compensation, a police officer said.

The issue was resolved after the intervention of the police and the protesters agrees to remove the body from the gate of the residential society, he said.

Police are yet to identify the offending vehicle and police said that efforts are underway to nab the offending driver.

"We have recorded the statement of an eye witness. The driver of the car has not been identified yet and efforts are underway to nab the culprit," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said.

Police have been scanning CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the accused and ascertain the sequence of events.

