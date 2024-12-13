Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): Police have heightened security in Uttar Pradesh ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit today.

As part of his visit, PM Modi will travel to Prayagraj and at around 12:15 PM he will perform pooja and darshan at Sangam Nose. Thereafter at around 12:40 PM, Prime Minister Modi will perform Pooja at Akshay Vata Vriksh followed by darshan and pooja at Hanuman Mandir and Saraswati Koop, as per a Prime Minister's Office release.

Also Read | Bomb Threat To RBI: Reserve Bank of India Receives Threatening Email in Russian Language To Blow Up Mumbai Building With Explosives, Probe Launched.

At around 1:30 PM, PM Modi will undertake a walkthrough of Mahakumbh exhibition site. Thereafter, at around 2 PM, PM Modi will inaugurate and launch multiple development projects worth around Rs 5500 crore at Prayagraj.

"Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate various projects for Mahakumbh 2025. It will include various rail and road projects like 10 new Road Over Bridges (RoBs) or flyovers, permanent Ghats and riverfront roads, among others, to boost infrastructure and provide seamless connectivity in Prayagraj," the release read.

Also Read | Parliament Attack Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Others Pay Tributes to Fallen Jawans in 2001 Terror Attack (Watch Videos).

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate projects of interception, tapping, diversion and treatment of minor drains leading to river Ganga which will ensure zero discharge of untreated water into the river. He will also inaugurate various infrastructure projects related to drinking water and power.

"Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate major temple corridors which will include Bharadwaj Ashram corridor, Shringverpur Dham corridor, Akshayvat corridor, Hanuman Mandir corridor among others. These projects will ensure ease of access to devotees and also boost spiritual tourism," the release read.

Prime Minister Modi will also launch the Kumbh Sah'AI'yak chatbot that will provide details to give guidance and updates on the events to devotees on Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

The Maha Kumbh held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj.

The main bathing festival, known as the "Shahi Snan" (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)