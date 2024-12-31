New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Thousands of police personnel and CCTV cameras were deployed and traffic regulated across states on Tuesday to ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incident as the country geared up to welcome 2025.

Traffic police personnel armed with alcometers were deployed at prominent places in major cities to check drunk driving.

Nearly 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in Delhi to check hooliganism and traffic violations on New Year's Eve, a senior police official said.

Traffic restrictions will be imposed near Connaught Place after 8 pm. Ten spots have been identified in Connaught Place where vehicles will not be allowed, a senior police official said.

Additionally, police personnel will be deployed at 14 points at India Gate where restrictions will be imposed to prevent overcrowding.

The official said that 50 teams equipped with alcometers will be stationed at key locations to prevent drunk driving.

"We have made comprehensive arrangements to ensure the safety and security of all residents and visitors on New Year's Eve," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, Devesh Kumar Mahla.

He said large crowds are expected to gather in various clubs, hotels, restaurants, pubs, malls and parks, and special arrangements have been made for such places.

The arrangement is divided into two zones -- A and B.

"Zone-A will be supervised by additional DCP-I at places like Parliament Street and Connaught Place while Zone-B will be supervised by Additional DCP-II at places like Chanakyapuri, Barakhamba Road and Tughlak Road. There will be four ACPs, 23 inspectors, 648 police personnel, 100 home guards and 11 companies of Central Armed Police Forces," Mahla said.

Similar arrangements have been made in southwest and east Delhi.

In Maharashtra, more than 14,000 police personnel have been deployed in Mumbai as part of elaborate security arrangements to maintain law and order on New Year's Eve.

These include more than 12,000 police constables, 2,184 officers, 53 assistant commissioners, 29 deputy commissioners and eight additional commissioner-rank officers, an official said.

Large gatherings are expected at prominent places in the city, including Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaon Chowpatty, Bandra Bandstand, Juhu and Versova beaches. Celebrations at various hotels, restaurants and malls are likely to continue till the early hours of Wednesday. Hence, police will maintain a strict vigil in the city, he said.

Plainclothes police personnel will keep an eye on crowds in busy areas to avoid any untoward incident. CCTV cameras will also be used to monitor many places, he added.

More than 1,100 police personnel will be deployed in Raigad district as thousands of tourists are stationed at Alibag, Mandwa, Kashid, Murud and Shrivardhan beaches to ring in the New Year, an official said.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has also beefed up security at railway stations and platforms.

"Proper planning has been done. GRP personnel have been deployed at all the stations in the Mumbai zone. More than 5,000 personnel of police, home guard, Railway Protection Force and Maharashtra Security Force will be deployed and senior officers will personally monitor the situation," GRP Commissioner Ravindra Shisve told PTI.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said more than 7,500 CCTV cameras have been installed across Bengaluru and special picket arrangements and enhanced police deployment have been made to ensure public safety.

"We have taken all kinds of precautionary measures to ensure safe New Year celebrations. Our primary objective is to prevent any untoward incident. In Bengaluru, nearly 8.5 lakh people will celebrate the occasion and there will be picketing in key areas like Brigade Road, Commercial Street, Koramangala and Indira Nagar," he said.

A total of 11,830 police personnel, including senior officers, civil defence staff and others, will maintain strict vigil across the city, monitoring for potential rave parties and drug-related activities.

The government has permitted New Year celebrations in the city only till 1 am.

In Gujarat too, security has been beefed up.

A senior officer said 6,000 police personnel have been deployed in Ahmedabad and security has been enhanced at popular spots. Police were checking vehicles at inter-state borders and will check liquor and drug consumption using breathalysers and mobile analyser kits.

"Around 6,000 policemen have been deployed across Ahmedabad who will remain 'stand-to' from 6 pm (of December 31) till the morning of January 1. Vehicles are being checked in areas under all the police stations," said Ahmedabad Additional Commissioner of Police, Sector-1, Neeraj Badgujar.

He said security has been stepped up in busy areas, such as SG Highway, CG Road, Sabarmati Riverfront and Sindhu Bhavan Road. A DCP-level officer will be deployed at these places to guide on-duty police personnel, including those in plain clothes.

Police will also maintain a vigil outside hotels, open plots and farmhouses to prevent illegal activities.

Badgujar said interceptor vehicles have also been deployed to nab those performing stunts on roads.

Police in Arvalli district have set up 10 interstate checkposts, including those at the Shamlaji-Ratanpur border, said Superintendent of Police Shaifali Barwal.

Banaskantha police will keep a close watch to thwart any attempt to smuggle liquor into Gujarat from the Rajasthan border, said Inspector S K Parmar.

