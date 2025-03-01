New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The Delhi government has directed its departments and agencies to seek permission from the finance department for any expenditure of more than Rs 1 crore in view of the current position of resources and for better cash management, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had earlier said the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had left behind "empty coffers" for the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime in the capital, but asserted that her party would fulfil all the promises made to the people of Delhi, despite the existing challenges.

In a recent order, the Delhi government's finance department said its prior permission will be required for any expenditure of above Rs 1 crore, considering the current position of resources and for better cash management.

This will, however, exclude expenses related to salaries, all allowances (including arrears), wages, salaries of outsourced staff, medical reimbursement, security and sanitation, electricity and water supply.

The exempted expenditures also include telephone and postage charges, maintenance of staff car, reimbursement for newspapers, the purchase of stationery, petty expenses and other essential expenditure for the day-to-day functioning of the departments.

The finance department's permission will also not be needed for the payment of pension to senior citizens and widows, unemployment allowances to differently-abled persons and payments relating to immediate assistance to bereaved family members under the Delhi Family Benefit Scheme, the order said.

Payment of bills of the government's lawyers and the laundry and kitchen-related expenditure of all hospitals too are exempted, it added.

