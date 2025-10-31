New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Karkardooma Court has refused to grant bail to Kunal Murder case accused Zikra, noting the seriousness of allegations and her past conduct of threatening the deceased. She has been charge sheeted as a conspirator of the offence of murder. Kunal was murdered in the Seelampur area in April 2025.

Prosecution said that the accused is connected with a very notorious gang of Hashim Baba, and she is operating the gang from the area.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Babru Bhan dismissed the bail application of Zikra, considering the seriousness of the allegations and statement of witnesses stating that she used to threaten Kunal alongwith with the accused Sahil.

"Firstly, the gravity of offence is one of the considerations which has to be taken into account by the court at the time of deciding a bail application. Here in this case, allegations are of murder, which are no doubt very serious allegations," ASJ Bhan said in an order dated October 30.

While dismissing the bail plea, the court rejected the arguments of counsel for the accused that, besides the disclosure statement, there is nothing against Zikra and she has no connection with the offence.

"Secondly, it would be difficult for this court to accept the arguments made by Counsel for the accused that, besides the disclosure statement, there is no admissible evidence against the accused because many of the witnesses have stated in their respective statements recorded by the Investigation Officer that she, alongwith Sahil, was continuously threatening the deceased," ASJ Bhan observed.

The court noted that the matter is at the initial stage and the accused has another case registered against her.

"Thus, considering the stage of proceedings and antecedents of the accused, this court is of the considered opinion that it would not be in the interest of safety of the witnesses and the complainant to release accused Zikra on regular bail at this stage," the court said in the order.

Accused Zikra, who is an accused in the Kunal Murder case, was arrested on April 18, 2025, on allegations of committing offences of murder, Conspiracy, etc. She had moved an application seeking regular bail.

It is alleged that on April 17, one boy, namely Kunal, aged about 17 years, was allegedly stabbed to death by one Sahil and two CCLs.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused, Sahil, was stabbed by a boy in November 2024, and he had assumed that the deceased Kunal was also involved in the said attack upon him. Therefore, he was carrying rancour against the deceased Kunal.

Accused Zikra is the cousin of Sahil, and she hatched a conspiracy to take revenge for the assault upon Sahil by murdering Kunal.

Counsel for the accused submitted that Zikra was not present at the spot and had not participated in the incident in question. She has been charge-sheeted merely as a conspirator.

It was also pointed out that the accused is a young girl of about 20 years of age, and she has been in custody for about 6 months. The process of investigation is already complete, and the chargesheet has already been filed.

While opposing the bail plea, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) submitted that after the accused Sahil was assaulted in November 2024, Sahil as well as Zikra were repeatedly threatening the deceased Kunal that they would take revenge. (ANI)

