New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Tensions flared in north-east Delhi's Seelampur on Friday evening after residents formed a human chain and blocked roads to protest the alleged murder of a 17-year-old boy in the area.

The minor boy, identified as Kunal, was allegedly stabbed on Thursday evening, according to police. He was rushed to JPC Hospital where the doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Residents of Seelampur on Friday took to the streets, forming a human chain and bringing traffic to a halt in the area.

Vehicular movement was severely affected on several routes, including the stretch from Seelampur to Kashmere Gate and parts of Shahdara and Welcome.

Protesters carried placards with slogans like 'Ye makan bikau hai Yogi ji' (This house is up for sale Yogi ji) and 'Hindu palayan kar raha hai, Yogi ji madad karo' (Hindus are migrating, help Yogi ji).

They also demanded death penalty for the accused, shouting slogans like 'Kunal ke hatiyaron ko faasi do' (Hang Kunal's murderers).

Members of Hindu organisations, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad, also gathered in the area.

Some of the demonstrators were detained during the protest, a police officer confirmed.

Later in the evening, the boy's body was cremated amid heavy security presence.

The victim's family alleged that a local woman named Zikra, who is said to be known as 'lady don' in the area, was present when the stabbing incident occurred. Police said they are investigating her possible involvement.

"We have identified the accused. They will be arrested soon. Ten teams have been deployed to probe the case from all angles. A few individuals have already been detained for questioning," said a senior police officer.

In light of the protests, security has been heightened in Seelampur and surrounding areas. Local police, along with Rapid Action Force personnel, have been deployed to prevent any further escalation of tensions.

