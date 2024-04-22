Hubballi (Karnataka), Apr 22 (PTI) A Veerashaiva-Lingayat seer who had decided to take on BJP candidate and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi from Dharwad in the coming Lok Sabha polls as an independent, on Monday withdrew his nomination, citing orders of his "guru".

Fakira Dingaleshwar Swami of Shirahatti Fakkireshwar Math, who had launched a tirade against Joshi accusing him of "suppressing" Veerashaiva-Lingayat and other communities, and also misusing and causing disrepute to the Lingayat Maths to stay in power, however, said he will continue his 'Dharma Yuddha'.

Also Read | Excise Policy Case: Delhi High Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Challenging ED Summonses on May 15.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah earlier in the day had requested the seer to withdraw his nomination and support the Congress, which he claimed stands for secular principles and its candidate, stating that the Swamiji and his math were known for their secular credentials.

Monday was the last day to withdraw candidature for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls to be held in Karnataka on May 7.

Also Read | Green Corridor For Kidney Transport: Harvested Kidney Transported to Waiting Recipient in Mohali in 10 Minutes.

"I had started a fight 20 days ago. I have been talking about its intention, and I had named it 'Dharma Yuddha'. I had said this should be an election of self respect. Amid this, I have withdrawn the nomination that I had filed," Dingaleshwar Swami said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, leaders of both Congress and BJP were in constant touch with him after he filed the nomination, and former chief ministers from the BJP and the current chief minister, his deputy and district in-charge minister also spoke to him on Sunday night.

"Several devotees and Mathadipatis (pontiffs) have been sharing their opinions, and I have been responding to them. But the reason for me to withdraw my nomination today is because my guru (head of math) gave me an order that it's better to withdraw my nomination for now. So, abiding by the guru's order, I have withdrawn my nomination. But I will continue my Dharma Yuddha that I had announced," he added.

Lingayats are said to be the majority among voters in the Dharwad segment, while Joshi, a four-time MP, is a Brahmin. Vinod Asooti is the Congress candidate.

The seer, in response to a question, said he will continue his "Dharma Yuddha" by other means, other than contesting in the election.

Asked if he will be supporting the Congress, he said, "I have never spoken about supporting any party. I have not shared whether I'm in favour or opposed to any party. But I have already said as to who is not required in this constituency as part of my Dharma Yuddha. I have also shared the injustices that we have faced, and continue fighting on those issues."

There were earlier reports that Congress was weighing options to back the seer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)