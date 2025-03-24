Bhubaneswar, Mar 24 (PTI) The Odisha government on Monday said the local industry is expected to produce semiconductors by the end of December this year.

State Electronics and IT Minister Mukesh Mahaling said this in the Assembly while replying to a question.

Mahaling said the government has provided RIR Power Electronics with 20,000 sq feet to set up the unit at EMC Park, Infovalley, in Bhubaneswar.

It is expected that the unit will start producing semiconductor products by the end of December this year, the minister said.

Several MoUs were also signed with Singapore-based firms for development of the semiconductor ecosystem in Odisha, he added.

Mahaling further informed that about 300 IT companies have set up their units in Odisha between 1997 and 2024.

The government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 100 crore for development of eight new Software Technology Parks of India (STPIs) while a data centre will be set up in Keonjhar and Koraput districts.

Besides, the state government has initiated plans to set up a Cable Landing Station (CLS) in Puri. A detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared for the project, he said.

A Cable Landing Station, also known as a submarine cable landing station, is a coastal facility where undersea fibre optic cables carrying international telecommunications and internet traffic connect to land-based networks.

