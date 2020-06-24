Aurangabad, Jun 24 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire on Wednesday criticised the BJP for holding virtual rallies at a time when the nation was battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BJP has been organising virtual rallies across the country to highlight the Narendra Modi government's achievements in the first year of its second tenure.

At one such rally in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions on Tuesday, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had attributed the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's improper strategy for tackling the COVID- 19 outbreak.

"The BJP should not indulge in politics at a time when the country is grappling with the pandemic. There is plenty of time left for that," the former member of parliament said.

Reacting to Tomar's statement that half of all COVID- 19 cases and deaths in the country are from Maharashtra, Khaire said, "The pandemic is everywhere. The whole world is affected by it. The COVID-19 numbers are not only growing in Maharashtra, every state is seeing a rise in cases."

