Thane, Sep 4 (PTI) The women's wing of the Thane Shiv Sena on Friday protested against film actor Kangana Ranaut for likening Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and stating that she feared the metropolis' police more than the mafia.

The protesters, who assembled at the Sena's local headquarters 'Anand Math', chanted slogans against the actor and asked her to leave the city and state if she felt unsafe here.

Ranaut's comments have been criticized by the ruling Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP.

