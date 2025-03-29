Jammu, Mar 29 (PTI) A senior Army officer visited Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district to review the security situation, amid an ongoing operation against infiltrating terrorists in nearby Kathua district, officials said.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Jammu-based White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, visited the district's Basantgarh area, which falls on the route used by terrorists earlier to move from Kathua to Chenab valley after infiltrating the border, officials said.

Lieutenant General Sachdeva was accompanied by Major General APS Bal, the GOC of Counter Insurgency Force-Delta (CIF-D), they said.

“GOC White Knight Corps and GOC CIF-D visited Basantgarh to assess the ongoing security situation in the region. The GOC appreciated the troops for their unwavering commitment and dedication in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations,” White Knight Corps posted on microblogging site X.

The visit comes at a time when security forces are engaged in a massive search operation in Kathua district, where four policemen and two Pakistani terrorists were killed in a fierce gunfight on Thursday.

Security forces on Saturday extended the search operation to new areas after the body of the fourth policeman and two slain terrorists were recovered from a remote forested area in Kathua.

