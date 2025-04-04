Bokaro, Apr 4 (PTI) A chief general manager of Jharkhand's Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL) has been arrested in connection with an incident of alleged lathi charge by the CISF to disperse a group of protesters in the district, officials said on Friday.

The CGM (HR) of BSL was apprehended over the alleged CISF action on Thursday in which one person died, they said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 4, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"He was arrested after Bokaro Deputy Commissioner Jadhav Vijaya Narayan Rao held him responsible for the incident," an official release issued by the district administration said.

The BSL has agreed to provide Rs 20 lakh ex gratia payment and employment to the kin of the deceased, it said.

Also Read | Indian Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Amid Weak Global Cues Post Donald Trump Tariffs.

On Thursday, a group of people under the banner of 'BSL Visthapit Apprentice Sangh', held a demonstration near the administrative building of the plant in support of their demands, including employment opportunities, police said.

The CISF, which has been entrusted with the security of the steel plant, allegedly resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd, resulting in the death of a 26-year-old man, they said.

Meanwhile, activists from various political parties, including the AJSU Party and JLKM, took to the streets in Bokaro on Friday morning to protest against the “lathi charge” on the agitators.

A senior CISF official, however, claimed some of their personnel deployed at the spot were pelted with stones by the agitators and also attacked with sticks.

Four personnel were injured in the incident, he said.

To bring the situation under control, the personnel resorted to “mild lathi charge”, he said.

While trying to flee, a person fell to the ground, and died during treatment in hospital, the official added.

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi has sought a detailed probe into the matter by the state government.

He also demanded action against the Bokaro administration and the BSL management.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)